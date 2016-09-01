This Spicy Starbucks Drink Will Be Your New Fall Obsession

Just when we thought our morning coffee order couldn't possibly get more exciting than it did when we found out the PSL is on the way back, Starbucks just hit us with some seriously spicy news: A Chile Mocha is also coming.
Starting on September 6, Starbucks locations across the nation will be whipping up this hot new seasonal menu addition. Chile Mochas were born out of a coffee quest to find the next best "heat-forward flavor" for fall, according to a release from the brand. This chocolate-chile beverage is crafted with milk that has been steamed with cocoa, a mix of cayenne and ancho chile pepper spices, all atop the Starbucks' classic espresso blend. And if that doesn't pack enough heat for you, the drink is then topped off with whipped cream and a sprinkling of extra ancho and cayenne chile pepper, paprika, salt, cinnamon, and sugar. Okay, now I'm sweating (and salivating).
If the literal heat is too much for you, though, you can request your Chile Mocha over ice as a Frapp. We'll just be over here staring at our Rewards loyalty accounts while we wait for early access on September 3. (You may want to join if you haven't bothered to yet.)
