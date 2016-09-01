When Kanye West first debuted his music video for his controversial track "Famous," everyone freaked out. There was just so much nakedness. Twelve extremely recognizable naked bodies strewn next to each other — tattoos, boobs, butts, and all.
There was a naked Amber Rose. A naked Anna Wintour. A naked Kim Kardashian. A naked Taylor Swift. And, of course, a naked Kanye West. Now Blum & Poe, a contemporary art gallery in Los Angeles, is hoping to sell the infamous pieces of art, if you will, to one very big (and very wealthy) Yeezus fan.
According to The New York Times, the sculptures may sell for a seven-figure sum. In fact, they estimate the final amount may reach a whopping $4 million. That hefty price tag comes from the cost of production that went into sculptures which one artist, Aaron Axelrod, estimates to be between $500,000 and a cool million. Axelrod told the the Times, "It’s one of the coolest pieces I’ve ever seen, which is kind of annoying because it’s Kanye West.”
The 12 silicon bodies (which feature real human hair) also come with the bedspread. And yes, batteries are included.
