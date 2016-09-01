Kaley Cuoco (Kind Of) Frees The Nipple On Snapchat

Kaley Cuoco had her robe wide open in a recent Snapchat pic, but the photo was still pretty PG. Cuoco's breast might have been uncovered IRL, but it got the cutest bit of Snapchat censorship in the form of a heart icon. The snap was sent out on stylist Brad Goreski’s account, according to Entertainment Tonight. Goreski appears in the photo as well, rocking Snapchat's grandpa filter.
Cuoco doesn't have a Snapchat account of her own, preferring to share her pictures on Instagram. She's captured and shared several special moments on her feed. In May, she posted a photo showing her share a kiss with boyfriend Karl Cook. "Finally," the caption read. The post served as an almost explicit confirmation that the two were officially seeing each other.
She also used Instagram to express her excitement that, more than a decade after playing her mother on 8 Simple Rules, Katey Sagal will be playing Cuoco's mother on the upcoming 10th season of The Big Bang Theory. "Yes yes yes yes !!! Once my tv mom, always my tv mom love you," Cuoco captioned the photo of the pair on the red carpet.
