Zendaya's Favorite Birthday Story Is Incredibly Sweet

Zendaya turns 20 today. The actress was just cast as Mary Jane in the next Spider-Man reboot, so we're sure she's going to have a pretty great celebration this year. But there's one previous birthday that still stands out in Zendaya's memory. She talked to W magazine about her favorite birthday ever.
You'll remember that Zendaya got her acting start on the Disney Channel's Shake It Up in 2010. She moved to Los Angeles with her dad to film. Meanwhile, Zendaya's mom stayed back in Oakland to continue working her two jobs. We won't spoil the surprise she got on the morning of her 14th birthday, but the story is pretty sweet. Watch for yourself below. Happy birthday, Zendaya!
