Fall is already well under way (can you believe it?). That means it's time to retire your rattan, your palm prints, and your sweet floral candles in favor of decor that's a little more pumpkin-spice-flavored. We're talking deep plums and faux fur and leather accents, oh my! To celebrate the onset of cozy-weather decorating, we bring you Target's gorgeous new fall collection. As always, the line is totally affordable and chock full of eye candy.
Click through to see 25 of our favorite new pieces, now available in a Target store near you. Your quickie apartment makeover is right this way.
(And in case you just can't get enough of the brand, this viral account of a Target employee's first week of work will absolutely make your day.)
