This Guy Documented His First Week Of Work At Target & It's Hilarious

A guy known as kimpossibooty on Tumblr posted a play-by-play of his first week working as a cashier at Target. If you've ever worked a retail job in any capacity, you know it can be a bit of a mixed bag. People can be rude and weird, but they can also be kind and funny. An added bonus is that surprisingly entertaining events go down more than you'd expect when you work a job like this. You just have to be open to seeing the humor in it all. That's exactly what this Tumblr user did, and that's why his post has since gone viral on Imgur.
The moments documented in the Tumblr post range from the mundane to the straight-up strange, but all are recorded with a note of playfulness. Some highlights of the list include, "Sold a bra to the mom of a sixteen year old girl who was cringing the entire time" and "A customer came through looking nervous. She leaned over the counter. She whispered to me. Someone had pooped in the baby supplies aisle. All evidence pointed to it not being a baby."
Take a look at the full five days of his noted events. They're sure to make you smile — or at least run straight to your nearest Target to see if you, too, can observe the peculiarities of everyday life that go on there. (Popsugar)
The moments documented in the Tumblr post range from the mundane to the straight-up strange, but all are recorded with a note of playfulness. Some highlights of the list include, "Sold a bra to the mom of a sixteen year old girl who was cringing the entire time" and "A customer came through looking nervous. She leaned over the counter. She whispered to me. Someone had pooped in the baby supplies aisle. All evidence pointed to it not being a baby."
Take a look at the full five days of his noted events. They're sure to make you smile — or at least run straight to your nearest Target to see if you, too, can observe the peculiarities of everyday life that go on there. (Popsugar)
Advertisement