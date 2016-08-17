When you were a kid, you may have dreamed of celebrating your birthday at an amusement park or a roller skating rink. But not Kara Cook's son Parker. His dream? To take over Target.
Parker, who was soon to turn seven, had loved Target since he was a toddler. So, his mom set out to make a retail-themed birthday happen. She spoke with a store manager at their local target in Liverpool, NY, and they agreed to host the party as long as they weren't disruptive, she told Buzzfeed.
She and the store staff went all out. The whole party had a Target theme. Parker's friends gathered in the cafe wearing the store's uniforms, decorated Target name tags, and went on a scavenger hunt around the store.
In case you think this can't get cuter, the staff gave Parker a stuffed dog modeled after the Target mascot Bullseye, who also served as the basis for the cake.
We're not gonna lie. We're pretty jealous we didn't think of this when we turned seven.
