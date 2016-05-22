A new clothing and home display in front will change every eight weeks to keep up with seasonal needs. Navigating the aisles should also get easier, since new "service advisors" will roam around to help you find what you're looking for. For the same purpose, Target is reconfiguring its shelves a bit so that items often bought together, like hot dogs and buns, can all be picked up at once.
Target is also offering more dining options for hungry shoppers: Freshii, Which Wich?, and Pizza Hut Artisan will be introduced into the stores. Starbucks will come to Targets that don't have them yet.
In addition, the new stores will give customers a look at items that are only available online or on its app in order to make more informed purchases.
If you're in L.A., keep your eyes open for these updates to your local Target. As for the rest of us, we'll have to wait a bit longer for the future to arrive.
