Everyone is subject to periods of self-doubt and criticism, but the truth is, some of us are more vulnerable than others. This sentence is the bright-red flag that let me know you are one of my tribe: “I realized that sometime between premed and med school (i.e., the four-month summer break during which I did nothing but Netflix), I lost my enthusiasm and kindness.”Girl, you took a break! You’d been in school for a hundred years and you had a mere four months to rest before going back for yet more intensive education! Of course you collapsed on the couch. Sure, some folks might have used that time to go on exotic vacations or go out and party every night, but their R-&-R choices aren’t better or worse than yours. The travelers probably came back broke and sunburnt. The partiers woke up with hangovers. Your hangover is the kind you get from spending a long time alone. You didn’t lose your enthusiasm and kindness; those things aren’t like objects you can misplace and never recover. You just got out of practice.The only real issue is that now you’re in a place where it’s hard to get back into practice. But it’s not impossible. You say you’ve made some new friends, but it’s been hard to deepen the friendship. So think of a few of those new, not-yet-close pals and reach out to them one-on-one. Think of an event you might enjoy (a movie, a concert, even a Netflix binge-watch) and see if they might want to join. If that seems like too much too soon, try an interaction during or after class. Doesn’t have to be some grand gesture, I’m talking a simple hello with the potential to become a chat.I realize this all sounds like pre-K social skills. But the thing with isolation and self-doubt is that the longer you hang out with them, the larger they grow. Soon enough, you’ll find they’re your only companions. Then, every less-than-perfect social interaction you have, every Facebook group pic that you’re not in, those things start to become evidence they use against you. No one likes you, they hiss. You’ve lost your enthusiasm and kindness. Listen to that long enough and you can’t help but believe them.That’s why I’m over here practicing my pre-K social skills, too. I take any opportunity for conversation, whether it’s with an old friend or the chatty cashier at my corner deli. If I see a dog video my coworker would like, I email it to her. If I get invited to something — even if I’d rather just watch Netflix — I try to go. It’s not always easy and it often feels awkward. But truthfully, I think that may just be the case with all our social lives as we get older and busier. Life gets complicated and friendship takes more effort. It’s sad, no question. But it’s also universal.Mojo comes and goes, but who you are at the core is constant. Don’t forget that. Once you were bubbly. Right now you’re insecure — but neither of those things define your true self. They just make it easier or harder to show that true self to others. I promise, it’s there. It’s what drew your old friends to you and it’s what will bring new friends into your life. So no matter how hard this new phase of life is, please don’t worry that you’ve lost anything. I’ve never even met you, and I see you clear as day.xo,Kelsey