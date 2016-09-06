29 Under-30 Powerhouses Poised To Change The World

Forget everything you’ve been told about how apathetic young people are today; these 29 innovators are taking an array of creative and professional fields by storm, all before their 30th birthdays. From designers, inventors, and dancers to activists and politicians, we’re showcasing the young game-changers who push us to keep questioning boundaries and shaping a more equal, empathetic world. Taking inspiration from the second installment of 29Rooms, we’re investigating the role of power in these trailblazers' work — how it energizes them to spur meaningful change — and the inspiring mentors from whom they’re drawing strength.
Ahead, hear how they’ve harnessed their power to truly change the world — and where it’s taking them next.
29Rooms — Refinery29’s magical art and fashion funhouse — is back for its second year, kicking off during NYFW, from September 9 to 11. We’re bringing our commitment to women claiming their power to life through the event’s theme, “Powered by People.” To celebrate this sense of possibility, we’ve curated content that embodies our theme and pushes you to do more — start the conversations you want to hear, make change. We built our dream world and want to inspire you to power your own. For more information on the 29Rooms event and our initiative, click here.
Ahead, hear how they’ve harnessed their power to truly change the world — and where it’s taking them next.
29Rooms — Refinery29’s magical art and fashion funhouse — is back for its second year, kicking off during NYFW, from September 9 to 11. We’re bringing our commitment to women claiming their power to life through the event’s theme, “Powered by People.” To celebrate this sense of possibility, we’ve curated content that embodies our theme and pushes you to do more — start the conversations you want to hear, make change. We built our dream world and want to inspire you to power your own. For more information on the 29Rooms event and our initiative, click here.