It's eclipse season, stargazers — and September wastes no time letting us know that it's time to get down to business. On the first, a solar (new moon) eclipse in Virgo reminds us to streamline, simplify, and add more self-care to our schedules. Swap those wine slushies for green smoothies and find your fall fitness fix. But all things in moderation, please. Messenger Mercury will be retrograde in Virgo until the 22nd, so trying to be "perfect" could make everyone cranky. Worse, when we hold ourselves up to a harsh light, we tend to project those critical vibes onto others. Rewind and be kind to Numero Uno. The rest of the world will benefit. A lunar (full moon) eclipse on September 16 will bring maximum feels. This one lands in creative, compassionate Pisces, so keep the tissues handy: Emotions will pour out. Let 'em flow. This cathartic release will provide killer material to channel into song lyrics, poetry, a painting, whatever.



September is also relationship revolution time for us all! On the 9th, expansive, abundant Jupiter shifts gears, exiting Virgo and heading into Libra — the sign of committed partnerships — until October 2017. This will be a golden era for both Cupid and the muse, as Libra loves romance and the arts in equal measure. But here's where it gets a little wonky: Jupiter is a gambler and a free spirit at heart. While we'll feel the urge to merge, we'll also need more autonomy to help our relationships thrive. Come together — but hang on to your separate interests, too. This could be the blessed end of the portmanteau (Kimye, Hiddleswift...enough already!) as new ways of pair-bonding emerge that don't involve sacrificing one's identity. Who knows — with daring Jupiter here, by next fall, open relationships, throuples, and long-distance dating could almost feel humdrum.

