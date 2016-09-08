If you're wondering why everyone is suddenly dressing up, or why traffic is at a standstill while some dude in a silver jumpsuit is having his photo taken in the middle of a city street, it's because Fashion Week is upon us once again. Yes, the powers that be are all descending upon New York to suss out the latest trends, jockey for front-row dominance, and place bets on which Kardashians will be at the Yeezy show. What a time to be alive.
Meanwhile, we commoners will have to settle for the catwalk action we see on the big screen. Thanks to fashion-themed films like The Devil Wears Prada and Sex and the City, we know that every fashion editor is a beast with a bob, ridiculous ensembles reign, and it's super easy to sit inches from the runway without being famous or having a publicist. Wait. That's not all true?
Despite what Zoolander might have you believe, not all male models are dimmer than the lights in Blanche Devereaux's bedroom. Some catwalkers may indeed be using their modeling careers as a means to meet their favorite French philosopher, like Audrey Hepburn's character in Funny Face, but it's not very likely. And are PETA protestors really brazen enough to throw paint on Samantha Jones' coat?
We cracking down on a few fashion myths. Nice try, Hollywood.
Meanwhile, we commoners will have to settle for the catwalk action we see on the big screen. Thanks to fashion-themed films like The Devil Wears Prada and Sex and the City, we know that every fashion editor is a beast with a bob, ridiculous ensembles reign, and it's super easy to sit inches from the runway without being famous or having a publicist. Wait. That's not all true?
Despite what Zoolander might have you believe, not all male models are dimmer than the lights in Blanche Devereaux's bedroom. Some catwalkers may indeed be using their modeling careers as a means to meet their favorite French philosopher, like Audrey Hepburn's character in Funny Face, but it's not very likely. And are PETA protestors really brazen enough to throw paint on Samantha Jones' coat?
We cracking down on a few fashion myths. Nice try, Hollywood.