Little Mix's Next Album Could Teach Us A Lot About Zayn Malik

Before Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were an item, he was engaged to Perrie Edwards of the British band Little Mix. And according to her bandmate Jesy Nelson, we may hear about their romance — and its demise — on Little Mix's new album.
"There’s a lot of things that have been said that perhaps nobody has heard yet, if you know what I mean," she told The Sun. We're not sure if we do know, but we're guessing she means it'll provide some insight into Edwards' last relationship. Adding to that theory, the first single, which comes out in October, is a "happy heartbreak song," she said.
She also dropped this hint: "I think all the songs are very relatable to girls, and our fan base in general." In other words, Zayn is probably in there somewhere.
Nelson did say all the band members' love lives figured into the songs, though, so we may not be able to tell exactly what is and isn't about him. Still, we're sure fans will just about die piecing clues together.
