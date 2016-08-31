Jena Malone Announces Engagement In Sweet Instagram

Jena Malone has some big news: She's getting married.
The Hunger Games star announced her engagement on Instagram last night. The photo she posted shows her caressing her infant son, Ode Mountain DeLorenzo Malone, while sporting a rather large diamond ring.
"One day, after all the youthful rushing quiets in your heart, you realize there's nothing more you need," she captioned the sweet photo. "Nothing more you want to achieve than to build your life around love. And oh the things we will get to build together. I couldn't be happier. I love you Ethan."
The hashtag #isaidyes and a diamond ring emoji pretty much say it all.
"Ethan" is Ethan DeLorenzo, Malone's partner and the father of Ode. The couple welcomed their first child this May. This will be Malone's first marriage.
