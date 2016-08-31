Jena Malone Announces Engagement In Sweet Instagram

One day , after all the youthful rushing quiets in your heart, you realize there's nothing more you need. Nothing more you want to achieve than to build your life around love. And oh the things we will get to build together. I couldn't be happier. I love you Ethan. #isaidyes💍

A photo posted by Jena Malone (@jenamalone) on Aug 30, 2016 at 12:55pm PDT