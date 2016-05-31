Jena Malone, perhaps best known for her role as Johanna in the Hunger Games movies, just gave birth to a baby boy. The 31-year-old actress announced on Instagram that she and boyfriend Ethan DeLorenzo have given their first child an unusual name: Ode Mountain DeLorenzo Malone.
There are a few different theories out there as to what this first name means. According to The Name Meaning, Ode is a unisex name with African origins denoting "born along a road." On the other hand, Behind the Name claims it's a Medieval English name. Yet another theory: SheKnows says it's a Teutonic name (one derived from Germanic people of ancient Europe) meaning "rich."
Whatever the meaning behind his name may be, Malone seems thrilled to welcome him. "What an incredible blessing to be chosen by this amazing , kind, gentle and beautiful soul to be his parents," she wrote on Instagram. "Humbled and in complete awe that we get to experience the most ancient and transcendent love that exists."
