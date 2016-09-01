Make A BOLD Statement With These Items From Ikea's Newest Collection

Martin Bergström, a Swedish textile designer, partnered with students from the National Institute of Fashion Technology in New Delhi to create the newest limited-edition collection for Ikea. The group found inspiration in the urban landscape of India. Bergström says, “My idea was to create a modern interpretation of India and its heritage, a country with designs that are perceived in the West as colorful, golden, and shiny.” The SVÄRTAN Collection is certainly a departure from bright colors and whimsical patterns. Instead, the items have a chic, dark edge. The unexpected beauty of an ink stain, tangled wires, or distressed wood is infused into the collection.
SVÄRTAN will be available in Ikea stores and online on September 1. The collection includes bed linens, textiles, paper items, rugs, bowls, glassware, and metal objects. Get a preview of the limited-time black, white, and gray pieces ahead.
SVÄRTAN will be available in Ikea stores and online on September 1. The collection includes bed linens, textiles, paper items, rugs, bowls, glassware, and metal objects. Get a preview of the limited-time black, white, and gray pieces ahead.