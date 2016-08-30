You'll Be Able To Watch The Yeezy Show Without An Invite (Sort Of)

Fashion Month can still feel like a celebration of the ultra-exclusive, where you have to be somebody or know somebody to be a part of the action, even though social media is making things a bit more accessible. Some designers have opened their shows to the public. Or if you're Kanye West and you're dropping a collection and an album concurrently, you can even sell tickets to your show. Even more change is afoot: This September, you'll be able to catch the new Yeezy collection as well as other previously closed-off NYFW events on the small screen, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
E! will be New York Fashion Week's official media partner for the September shows, which means you'll be able to catch recaps, behind-the-scenes peeks, and exclusive tidbits other outlets might not have access to. The channel will be featuring West's fourth collection for his Yeezy label — on top of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians air time 'Ye's show will also probably be getting that weekend.
Additionally, E! will receive a tour of Tommy Hilfiger's 2,000-person carnival from Gigi Hadid. The network also scored an invite to the Harper's Bazaar Icons Gala (unsurprising, seeing as the First Family of E! fronted the magazine's September issue), as well as some air time with The Hills alums-turned-fashion-designers Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. Interestingly enough, too, E! will be covering Tom Ford's eagerly anticipated return to the New York calendar; the extent of the access has yet to be revealed, but it's an intriguing choice for a designer who's been largely mum about his plans.
All of this style-focused televised content will kick off on September 8, the first official day of New York Fashion Week. This will all be in tandem with programming across social channels, from Snapchat to Facebook Live, in case you needed even more platforms to keep up with.
Correction: A previous headline stated that E! News would broadcast the Yeezy Season 4 show in its entirety. The network clarified that, rather than streaming Yeezy in its entirety, it will be covering the collection and show atmosphere as part of its nightly recaps of NYFW.
