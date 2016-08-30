11 Summer Buys Still Worth Investing In

Labor Day weekend is summer's unofficial final hurrah. Even though Fall won't actually start until September 22, life starts getting real again once Monday's done. Beach days dwindle, and Summer Fridays become a distant memory. But this weekend, whether you're escaping to the beach or having a staycation at home, it's time to celebrate (outside, if you're lucky). Make it festive with gadgets and accessories that will help you play your favorite music; take fun, instant pictures; and show movies outdoors.
Click through for 11 buys that will upgrade your weekend, no matter where you spend it. And don't feel too sad when the celebrations are done. The end of summer means we’re that much closer to Netflix’s Gilmore Girls revival and finally getting bundle up in Madewell layers again.
Click through for 11 buys that will upgrade your weekend, no matter where you spend it. And don't feel too sad when the celebrations are done. The end of summer means we’re that much closer to Netflix’s Gilmore Girls revival and finally getting bundle up in Madewell layers again.