Justin Bieber Just Scored 8 Guinness World Records

It's been a record-breaking year for Justin Bieber.
The Canadian pop star has scored a whopping eight record titles for the Guinness World Records 2017 Edition book. Guinness World Records announced the news in a press statement yesterday.
Bieber, who can be seen proudly holding his framed certificates in the release, has the success of Purpose to thank for this windfall. The album now holds the record for "most streamed album on Spotify in one week," while "What Do You Mean?" fetched him the title for "most streamed track on Spotify in one week."
And because you can't turn on the radio without hearing the Biebs' voice, the singer is walking away with "most simultaneous tracks on the U.S. singles chart"; "most simultaneous new entries in the Hot 100 by a solo artist"; and "first act to occupy all top three positions simultaneously on U.K. singles chart." Impressive!
Bieber's YouTube channel is the most viewed for an individual performer, and has more subscribers than those of his male contemporaries. He's also the male performer with the most Twitter followers. Think the fact that he ditched Instagram has anything to do with that one?
.@justinbieber sings his way into the new #GWR2017 book with a set of 8 record titles! https://t.co/2aY8af6Ew5 pic.twitter.com/mqCkKkNK1Q— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) August 29, 2016
