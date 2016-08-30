The ex-politician formerly known as America's Mayor is making huge strides in an apparent campaign to be crowned America's Worst Culture Critic. Rudy Giuliani, who recently claimed that there were no successful Islamic terrorist attacks in the U.S. before Obama took office, decided to take on Beyoncé's VMA performance, which included a tribute to Trayvon Martin.
He did so in a Monday appearance on Fox & Friends, which is not exactly staffed with Beyoncé superfans.
“You’re asking the wrong person,” Giuliani said, “because I have five uncles who were police officers, two cousins who were, one who died in the line of duty. I ran the largest and best police department in the world, the New York City Police Department, and I saved more Black lives than any of those people you saw on stage by reducing crime and particularly homicide by 75 percent…of which, maybe four or five thousand were African-American young people who are alive today because of the policies I put in effect that weren’t in effect for 35 years.”
First of all, congratulations on doing your job.
Second, while he's correct in that Beyoncé has never held public office and therefore wouldn't really be able to enact police reform of any kind, he's also engaging in the pointless dog-whistling of people who think Black-on-Black crime somehow justifies police violence.
Giuliani has done this before, when he claimed her Super Bowl halftime show would incite violence against police officers. Because as we all know, roving gangs of lunatic Beyoncé fans began to do violence against police following that performance. (They didn't.) Apparently Rudy Giuliani is living in a world where The Purge is real and Beyoncé is the one who invented it. Sounds pretty scary.
Watch his full appearance below.
