Jenna Dewan Tatum & Her Daughter Are Big Beyoncé Fans

Jenna Dewan Tatum, like everyone else you know, is a big Beyoncé fan. And like any good mom, she's passing her appreciation of Queen Bey to her daughter. Tatum posted a video showing her and 3-year-old Everly watching the Lemonade singer's VMAs performance, and their reactions are priceless. The actress and her daughter are vocal Beyoncé enthusiasts, calling out her name as they bounced to the beat.
"We're a [bee]hive household over here," Tatum wrote.
We're a 🐝hive household over here pic.twitter.com/BU8bWU89kq— Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) August 29, 2016
Of course, in the Tatum family, Channing has the most direct tie to the pop star — he got to perform with her in an episode of Lip Sync Battle.
A love of Beyoncé is only the start of Everly's pop-culture education. She'll also be exposed to the classic dance movie her parents starred in — Step Up. "We keep saying we are going to force-feed Step Up to Everly," Tatum said in an interview with Women's Wear Daily."Like, 'You have to watch. You have to see where you came from.'"
