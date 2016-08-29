Jenna Dewan Tatum & Her Daughter Are Big Beyoncé Fans

Jenna Dewan Tatum, like everyone else you know, is a big Beyoncé fan. And like any good mom, she's passing her appreciation of Queen Bey to her daughter. Tatum posted a video showing her and 3-year-old Everly watching the Lemonade singer's VMAs performance, and their reactions are priceless. The actress and her daughter are vocal Beyoncé enthusiasts, calling out her name as they bounced to the beat.



"We're a [bee]hive household over here," Tatum wrote.