As much as we hate to admit it, we all knew summer couldn’t last forever. Fortunately, the end of the best season of the year brings a three-day weekend, allowing us to say sayonara with a bang. However you celebrate, whether it’s by finishing those remaining bottles of rosé, watching Stranger Things on your couch (for the third time), or swan-floating in the pool à la Taylor Swift, Labor Day is the ultimate time to soak up the remainder of carefree days. It’s also the time to stalk the too-good-to-be-true sales that tend to pop up over the holiday.



This weekend, give your phone a break from Instagramming your BBQ and get to some serious sale shopping. Between saving on the swimsuits and jumpsuits you’ve been bookmarking all summer long, there’s a ton of sweet deals on pre-fall pieces, too. And, to save you the grief of sifting through cluttered e-mail promos, we’ve made a list of the discounts worth checking out (alphabetically organized to make your life even easier). Check back throughout the week for new additions to this slideshow for more savings from all your favorite brands.