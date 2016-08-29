Has Stranger Things, Netflix's supernatural hit of the summer, triggered a string of bizarre astronomical findings? It certainly seems that way.
Last week, astronomers discovered what they think may be another Earth that could support life. It's not far — in space terms, anyways — from our own planet. And today, astronomers announced that they detected a strong signal coming from an area near a star that's 95 light years from Earth. That signal could be a sign of extraterrestrial life.
Of course, that's a very big, hypothetical "could." If extraterrestrial life does exist, in this case (just saying), it would be coming from a planet that orbits the star HD 164595. The signal was detected coming from the direction of that star by RATAN-600, a telescope in southern Russia. SETI, the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, is investigating it further.
But conspiracy theorists shouldn't get too excited. Nick Suntzeff, a Texas A&M University astronomer, told Ars Technica that the satellite could have just picked up the signal from a military satellite. Still, we don't blame you if all this news makes you want to binge on Stranger Things again or go old-school with E.T.
