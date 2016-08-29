After a night of winning awards, debuting music videos, and hanging out with Olympians, what do you think the It couples of the music industry do? Go home, kick off their shoes, and watch The Night Of finale?
No. They go out to dinner and continue celebrating their collective greatness with other power couples.
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Sean Combs, Cassie, Steve Stoute, and Lauren Branche went on a quintuple date after the 2016 MTV VMAs. The only thing missing was the Class Couple of the night, Rihanna and Drake. But they were too busy being in love somewhere.
Also, please note the size of Jay's smile and wine glass. What a crew.
What could they possibly be laughing that hard about? Running the world? Illuminati inside jokes? Taylor Swift?
