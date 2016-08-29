Hernandez and three of her teammates presented Beyoncé with the award for the singer's "Hold Up" video. Beyoncé competed against Rihanna, Adele, Sia, and Ariana Grande for the award, which was one of two she received during the live broadcast. At the end of the night, Bey topped Madonna as the performer with the most VMA wins of all time.



When Bey walked up the stairs to meet the girls at the mic, Hernandez's face showed the only natural response to being in the Lemonade singer's presence: They don't love you like I love you, her stunned look seemed to say.



Per icing on the cake, Hernandez later tweeted about meeting Bey.

