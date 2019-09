Thankfully,rises to the occasion and cleans up Chandra's mess, because as he puts it: "You just convicted him." Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, he completely nails his closing statement, despite the fact that he is covered (from head to toe) in a violent rash from his Canal Street eczema remedy. Stone's statement is basically a straight up analysis of the night of the murder. It's the scene we have been waiting for all season. The facts were laid out, and it's immediately clear how much room for speculation remains.That reasonable doubt is all the jury needs.To the dismay of the judge, the jury is hung. Six guilty, six not guilty. No budging. The judge asks Weiss if she's ready for a retrial to which she (Thank God!) is not. "My office declines to prosecute further," she says. Naz, Chandra, and Stone are all shocked. But guess who isn't shocked at all? That would be Box. Because Box is a badass and figured out (a little late) who the (probably) real killer is —. (Yes — one of my theories was right!)It's never actually confirmed that Heller is Andrea's murderer, but it sure seems likely. In fact, in one of my favorite scenes of the season, Weiss puffs on an e-cig and proposes a plan to a recently retired Box — "Let's go get him, that little fucker."According to an epic conversation between Box and Heller, he has a gambling problem, an abuse of women problem, and a being an awful person problem., Andrea's stepfather, is still a piece of shit, but he's not as calculated and psychopathic as Ray seems to be.I was a little surprised at how nice Freddy has been to Naz this entire time. I really was waiting for him to snap or sabotage his prison bestie. Instead, he calls him a "unicorn" and tells him that he smells "like innocence.""You're the real deal Naz," he continues. "You're one of a kind... So why would I not take care of you? What kind of a cold individual do you think I am?" This exchange is a nice lead-in to Naz in the courtroom where he proves that he isn't a cold individual either.It makes you wonder, who are we to judge anyone, ever? Whether it's a drug dealer, a cab driver, an investment banker, or a college student on trial for murder?To borrow Stone's words once again "Fuck 'em all... Live your life" And adopt a cat.