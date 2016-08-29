As predicted, the security footage of Chandra kissing Naz becomes a major catalyst and key to the trial. It somehow ends up in Freddy's hands which is exactly where it needed to be. He sends it to Stone anonymously knowing that it would only help the case — one word: mistrial.



The judge, unfortunately, doesn't bite and says that instead of declaring a mistrial, Stone will become the lead defendant for Naz. She also defies Stone's wishes when she makes Naz take the stand. Like the honest boy that he is, Naz tells the DA, Helen Weiss, that he doesn't know if he killed Andrea or not — he simply cannot remember.



So, basically she low-key tries to seduce Naz and then hung him out to dry. Bye, Chandra.