Swift showed up for jury duty in her home state of Tennessee on Monday morning. You can imagine the surprise of her fellow citizens, who were probably prepared for the most boring day of their lives, when they realized there was a VIP among them. One lucky Swift fan shared (in a now-deleted tweet captured by Mashable) a selfie of her mother alongside Swift. "My mom just causally [sic] has jury duty with Taylor SWIFT!" she wrote.
Another person in the room, Tracy Bates, tweeted that Swift "just got picked for voir dire," a preliminary examination of a prospective juror by a judge or counsel. Bates took full advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime situation. She thoroughly documented the event on Twitter with photo evidence, including a selfie with Swift, a snap of the autograph she got, and pics of the star.
If you're wondering about the legality of all this, you're not alone. Bates tweeted that she does not consent to the use of her photos by any media entity — understandable given that it seems like posting such pictures to social media is frowned upon at best, illegal at worst. But she also reasoned that since the jurors have not yet been picked and no deliberation on the case has yet begun, there is no conflict. Indeed, according to Tennessee state law, phones are allowed inside the jury assembly room — but not in the courtroom itself. So, if Swift does indeed get chosen, fans are going to have to resist the temptation to commemorate the coolest jury duty experience, ever.
