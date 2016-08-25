Why Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Skipping The VMAs

Last year, Taylor Swift pretty much owned MTV's Video Music Awards. Her elite girl squad reigned supreme on the red carpet. She caused jaws to drop when she performed with Nicki Minaj, with whom she had a spat just weeks earlier. And, of course, she took home the big prize: Video of the Year for "Bad Blood."
But the 2016 VMAs look to be a very different occasion. People reports that Swift is skipping the show this year. An unnamed inside source confirmed to the magazine that "Taylor was never scheduled to attend the VMAs." (Swift has not made any comment on whether she's attending or not.) We're guessing that's because the 26-year-old hasn't been nominated for anything this year; she hasn't put out new music since 2014's 1989. This is pretty unusual for Swift, as she has only missed the show one other time (in 2011) since her VMAs debut in 2008. Guess we won't be seeing Hiddleswift on the red carpet after all.
The VMAs, taking place at NYC's Madison Square Garden, will air live at 9 p.m. on Sunday night. Refinery29 will be covering the entire show, including the pre-show and the red carpet, which kicks off at 6:15 p.m.
