You Can Fly To Europe For $139 — But Only If You Hurry

A European getaway is what dreams are made of, but with the usual price tag attached, it can be hard to turn those dreams into reality. Well, with this killer sale going on right now, Norwegian Air is making it possible for us to take that Euro trip.
Voted Europe's best low-cost airline four years in a row by the World Airline Awards, Norwegian Air is living up to its reputation with a fantastic fall sale, on through September 5. Take advantage of the deals and you could be flying from New York to Stockholm for just $139. If you're more in the mood for a romantic getaway, the $149 flight from New York to Paris is just the ticket.
The offerings aren't just for trips to Europe, either. Escaping the winter weather with a Caribbean vacation will be easy with the $49 flights from Baltimore to Guadeloupe or from New York to Martinique. Most of these deals apply to flights between November 2016 and March 2017. We hope you've saved up some vacation days, though, because weekends and public holidays won't be covered. But how good does a mid-week jaunt to the Antilles for a hundred dollars round-trip sound? We're already packing our bags.
