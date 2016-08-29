Story from Music

A Girl Dared To Step In Beyoncé's Way During Her Performance

Carolyn L. Todd
You would think that it's common knowledge that when Beyoncé is on the stage, you should leave it to her. But some lost, bold soul at the MTV VMAs on seemed to feel differently.
In case you haven't heard, Beyoncé performed an epic Lemonade medley at the awards show on Sunday night, singing "Pray You Catch Me,” “Hold Up,” “Sorry," and "Formation." There was feminist ferocity, fire, and camera-smashing. It was stunning and powerful — everything you could want from a surprise Queen B show.
Image: Courtesy of MTV.
Oh — and there was some chick who had the nerve to hop up on the runway in the middle of Beyoncé's performance. Or, at least, she tried. Her dreams of sharing the stage with Bey were instantly shattered by the strength of a couple security guards doing their job. What the hell this (definitely intoxicated) girl was thinking is anybody's guess. But we do have her to thank for this funny, bizarre moment — and the funny tweets that followed.
