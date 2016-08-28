Update: Not only did Simone Biles meet Kim Kardashian at Sunday night's MTV VMAs, they took a selfie together.
This story was originally published on August 28, 2016 at 3:00 p.m.
Simone Biles, you just won four Olympic gold medals! What are you going to do next? Answer: Meet Kim Kardashian.
The Olympic star and world's best gymnast told reporters that she's headed to the VMAs with the rest of the #FinalFive. And her new goal is to meet Kim Kardashian — and give North West a few presents.
"I have planned tomorrow at the VMAs, I'm gonna meet Kim Kardashian, and then, I'm gonna send her daughter some [leotards], so I'm set on doing that," she said, according to KHOU. Biles noted that these leotards are her from her signature line.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian seems to be waiting until the very last minute to prep for their big VMAs meet cute. On Twitter, Kardashian tweeted out two polls, asking fans to help her figure out what to wear to the show.
OK I will take a poll, what should I wear tonight?— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 28, 2016
What color hair should I do for the #VMAs ????— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 28, 2016
"OK I will take a poll, what should I wear tonight?" she asked. The options were "casual chill look" or a "dressy sexy look." She then asked her fans if she should rock dark or blonde hair to the show.
During the Olympics, Kardashian — like every American fan — was watching Simone Biles. But so was her daughter, North.
North is watching @Simone_Biles in awe! She's rolling around on the bed pretending to copy her lol— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 8, 2016
aww that is just too cute! she totally needs a #gkSimone leo and she'll be my mini me! https://t.co/VKQsXW0zlD— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 8, 2016
"North is watching @Simone_Biles in awe! She's rolling around on the bed pretending to copy her lol," Kardashian tweeted on August 8.
Biles responded, "Aww that is just too cute! she totally needs a #gkSimone leo and she'll be my mini me!"
