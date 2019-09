This story was originally published on August 28, 2016 at 3:00 p.m.Simone Biles, you just won four Olympic gold medals! What are you going to do next? Answer: Meet Kim Kardashian.The Olympic star and world's best gymnast told reporters that she's headed to the VMAs with the rest of the #FinalFive. And her new goal is to meet Kim Kardashian — and give North West a few presents."I have planned tomorrow at the VMAs, I'm gonna meet Kim Kardashian, and then, I'm gonna send her daughter some [leotards], so I'm set on doing that," she said, according to KHOU . Biles noted that these leotards are her from her signature line.Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian seems to be waiting until the very last minute to prep for their big VMAs meet cute. On Twitter, Kardashian tweeted out two polls, asking fans to help her figure out what to wear to the show.