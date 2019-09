Chris Hemsworth Is Living His Best Life In Australia

Thor, schmor. Chris Hemsworth's regular old life seems to be doing just fine, thank you.The doting dad , who is in Australia filming Marvel's latest saga, Thor: Ragnarok, somehow manages to make the most out of every moment spent away from superhero duty. Maybe he's doing it all to incite a crazy case of FOMO in his fans worldwide. Maybe he's just doing it all as part of his new gig as the spokesperson for Tourism Australia . Either way, we appreciate that thanks to a little thing called Instagram, we can enjoy these moments right along with him.Time with the family? Check! Run on a gorgeous rocky beach? Check and check! Swan dive into a crystal-blue infinity pool? Well, see for yourself.