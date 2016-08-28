Chris Hemsworth Is Living His Best Life In Australia

Thor, schmor. Chris Hemsworth's regular old life seems to be doing just fine, thank you.
The doting dad, who is in Australia filming Marvel's latest saga, Thor: Ragnarok, somehow manages to make the most out of every moment spent away from superhero duty. Maybe he's doing it all to incite a crazy case of FOMO in his fans worldwide. Maybe he's just doing it all as part of his new gig as the spokesperson for Tourism Australia. Either way, we appreciate that thanks to a little thing called Instagram, we can enjoy these moments right along with him.
Time with the family? Check! Run on a gorgeous rocky beach? Check and check! Swan dive into a crystal-blue infinity pool? Well, see for yourself.
The doting dad, who is in Australia filming Marvel's latest saga, Thor: Ragnarok, somehow manages to make the most out of every moment spent away from superhero duty. Maybe he's doing it all to incite a crazy case of FOMO in his fans worldwide. Maybe he's just doing it all as part of his new gig as the spokesperson for Tourism Australia. Either way, we appreciate that thanks to a little thing called Instagram, we can enjoy these moments right along with him.
Time with the family? Check! Run on a gorgeous rocky beach? Check and check! Swan dive into a crystal-blue infinity pool? Well, see for yourself.