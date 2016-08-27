We already knew Kelly Clarkson was the queen of cover songs. We did not know she was going to take this Rihanna track to the next level, though.
Clarkson posted her soulful cover of Rihanna's "Love On The Brain" to help promote the new slew of covers on her website. She takes on Florence + the Machine, Coldplay, Etta James, and even the Beatles. But this Rihanna remake might be her cover masterpiece.
In the video, Clarkson can be seen in her rehearsal space. She's just wearing her everyday gear, a T-shirt and a cute little brown hat, when she rips into the song. The performance was originally posted in a Facebook Live performance.
Watch Kelly's stripped-down performance, below, and tune in to see if Rihanna performs the original at the VMAs on Sunday.
