Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In September

September is on its way, and the sticky heat of summer is behind us. The leaves will change and — best of all — a cool breeze will make your morning commute a little less oppressive. So what to watch while you're taking out your sweatshirt collection and trading rosé for hard cider? We have you covered with a list of Netflix's notable new arrivals.



If clinging to summer is your thing, Jaws, Jaws 2, and Jaws 3 will all be streaming. Footloose and Top Gun might be good for a nostalgic night. Man on Wire will make for an interesting and suspenseful documentary pick. Oh, and don't forget to rewatch Practical Magic to get you in the mood for some witchcraft when October rolls around.



See the full slideshow of Netflix's new arrivals, ahead.