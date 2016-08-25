This Is What Heidi Montag & Lauren Conrad Looked Like At The 2006 VMAs

It's been years since Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag have spoken to each other, let alone taken a photo together. But back at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards, fresh off their first season of The Hills, the pair looked like they were going to be best friends forever.
Things have seriously soured between the reality stars since the late-2000s. During the third season of The Hills, Conrad accused Montag (and Montag's then boyfriend, now husband Spencer Pratt) of spreading rumors that Conrad had made a sex tape.
This past March, Montag revealed to Us Weekly that all communication has stopped between the former friends. "The last time I spoke to Lauren was a few years ago," Montag said. "We kind of were talking a little and then we both were kind of like, ‘We’re not friends.’ It’s kind of awkward."
Montag went on to say she still loves Conrad and wishes her well, but Montag did not appear on The Hills reunion special that aired earlier this month. They obviously won't be posing for more red carpet photos anytime soon.
