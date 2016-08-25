Jimmy Kimmel and Kendall Jenner are neighbors now, and she's got beef with the late-night host: He still hasn't properly welcomed her to the hood.
In June, Jenner bought the Los Angeles home that previously belonged to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. The $6.5 million mansion has six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Her new digs are also in a prime location, right above the city's Sunset Strip.
But Kimmel broke some tough news to the 20-year-old on his show last night. "Our neighbors were up in arms when you moved into the block," he said. "There was a whole thing with emails that went on."
Jenner was surprised to hear it: "No! I know I caused a lot of ruckus on our street. I had, like, stalkers, and there's a lot going on..." she began.
The "ruckus" Jenner described was not her fault: Earlier this month she filed a restraining order against Shavaughn McKenzie, 25. McKenzie had a history of following the model around, and was arrested and charged with felony stalking.
As an upstanding citizen and first-time homeowner, what does she want out of her new neighborhood? A meal from Kimmel, who lives right across the street from her. "I heard you're a chef! And I want you to make me some food," she told Kimmel. "I'm really offended you haven't invited me over yet for a welcome to the block thing!"
