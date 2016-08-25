Story from Pop Culture

Kendall Jenner Wants New Neighbor Jimmy Kimmel To Invite Her Over

Hunter Harris
Jimmy Kimmel and Kendall Jenner are neighbors now, and she's got beef with the late-night host: He still hasn't properly welcomed her to the hood.

In June, Jenner bought the Los Angeles home that previously belonged to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. The $6.5 million mansion has six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Her new digs are also in a prime location, right above the city's Sunset Strip.

But Kimmel broke some tough news to the 20-year-old on his show last night. "Our neighbors were up in arms when you moved into the block," he said. "There was a whole thing with emails that went on."
Jenner was surprised to hear it: "No! I know I caused a lot of ruckus on our street. I had, like, stalkers, and there's a lot going on..." she began.

The "ruckus" Jenner described was not her fault: Earlier this month she filed a restraining order against Shavaughn McKenzie, 25. McKenzie had a history of following the model around, and was arrested and charged with felony stalking.

As an upstanding citizen and first-time homeowner, what does she want out of her new neighborhood? A meal from Kimmel, who lives right across the street from her. "I heard you're a chef! And I want you to make me some food," she told Kimmel. "I'm really offended you haven't invited me over yet for a welcome to the block thing!"
