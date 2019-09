Jenner was surprised to hear it: "No! I know I caused a lot of ruckus on our street. I had, like, stalkers, and there's a lot going on..." she began.The "ruckus" Jenner described was not her fault: Earlier this month she filed a restraining order against Shavaughn McKenzie, 25. McKenzie had a history of following the model around, and was arrested and charged with felony stalking.As an upstanding citizen and first-time homeowner, what does she want out of her new neighborhood? A meal from Kimmel, who lives right across the street from her. "I heard you're a chef! And I want you to make me some food," she told Kimmel. "I'm really offended you haven't invited me over yet for a welcome to the block thing!"