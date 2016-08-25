Guess Who Everyone Wants To Sit Next To At The VMAs?

All those iconic shots of famous BFFs dancing and celeb couples booed up at the VMAs are no coincidence. Cosmopolitan spoke to the vice president of music and talent over at MTV, Gina Esposito, about what goes into making celebs happy in the audience at the Video Music Awards.
It turns out that stars actually get a say in who they sit next to. And there's one celebrity folks continually request to be close to year after year: Taylor Swift. "She has so many good friends, and it was hard to figure out the 'Taylor' of it all [in past years]," Esposito told Cosmo, "because so many people were requesting to sit by her and sit with her. She's often really requested."
It's easy to see why Swift is so popular at the awards show, between 2009's Kanye-gate, her beef with Nicki Minaj last year, and this year being her first appearance since her recent fallout with Kimye.
Still, no matter how famous you are, MTV gets the final say in seating. "You're looking at it for camera angles and whose reactions we might capture throughout the night," Esposito said. "And the logistics that go into that are so insane. You have to be thinking about how long it's going to take somebody, should they win, to get from the stage back to the dressing room if they're performing three acts from now."
We'd like to go ahead and put in our request now to sit next to Swift in 2017.
