Let Taylor Hill Show You All The Ways To Layer This Fall

Topshop's fall '16 collection draws a lot from the menswear and streetwear trends we've seen in women's apparel, according to Jacqui Markham, the brand's global design director. It makes references to the merch-inspired pieces popping up everywhere (branded hoodies, extra-baggy long sleeves, and the like), too, and "incorporates elements of deconstruction," she tells Refinery29. Compared to fall '15, which Markham describes as a "minimal, polished, and refined approach," this range features more "oversized silhouettes layered with formal accents." All of these elements lend themselves to layering — which just happens to be Hill's favorite fall fashion activity.



"During the summer, fashion can get boring really quick," Hill explains. "You only wear so many things, you’re always wearing flip-flops or sandals. You can really switch it up in the winter with coats, layers, hats, and boots [in the autumn]. There’s more to play with."



The campaign illustrates exactly how varied those possibilities are — showcasing a few key layering looks we'll be recycling once temperatures dip. For instance, there's the early autumn outfit, when it's solidly in the mid '60s but still sunny: You break out a fur-lined bomber and wear it over your well-worn summer cutoffs, as Hill demonstrates in the image above.

