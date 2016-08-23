Ben Affleck did something very good for his 10-year-old daughter Violet last weekend. While they were in London, he took her to see the musical Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
He's not fooling us, though — this was at least as much for him as it was for her. He's a known Harry Potter fan, US Weekly points out. He once celebrated his birthday at Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and he owns a Sirius Black shirt.
Still, Violet had a pretty sweet deal. Margot Robbie and Darren Criss were both in the audience, so she not only got to see the play but also had a few celebrity sightings. That's probably par for the course when you're Ben Affleck's kid, but she and her dad did seem excited to meet the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Still, as the writer of the musical A Very Potter Sequel, Criss may have relished this opportunity more than anyone else there.
