A new interview with Ben Affleck in The New York Times isn't exactly his counterpoint to the Vanity Fair cover story in which Jennifer Garner dished on their high-profile split. The actor was a lot cagier in talking about the breakup. He did, however, share his feelings on Garner's decision to air her side of the story.
"She felt like she wanted to discuss it and get it out there and get it over with, so she could say, 'Look, I already talked about it — I don’t want to do it again,'" Affleck told Times reporter David Itzkoff. To Affleck, Garner's disclosure is "fine," he said. "She's allowed to talk about it."
Affleck also insisted that he and Garner are on "great terms," telling Itzkoff that he saw her the morning of their interview. He also divulged that Garner and their children are going to visit him when he's filming Justice League in Europe. Much of the Times interview focuses on Affleck's role as Batman in the upcoming Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Garner and Affleck announced their plans to divorce in June 2015.
In talking about their marriage to Vanity Fair, Garner called Affleck the "love of [her] life." She also had a wonderful response to Affleck's embarrassing back tattoo: "You know what we would say in my hometown about that? 'Bless his heart.' A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario?... I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes."
While the Times story references Affleck's "questionable tattoos" and describes "his forearms bulging through T-shirt sleeves to reveal hints of red-and-yellow tattoo ink on one biceps," Affleck himself offered no explanation for that phoenix.
"She felt like she wanted to discuss it and get it out there and get it over with, so she could say, 'Look, I already talked about it — I don’t want to do it again,'" Affleck told Times reporter David Itzkoff. To Affleck, Garner's disclosure is "fine," he said. "She's allowed to talk about it."
Affleck also insisted that he and Garner are on "great terms," telling Itzkoff that he saw her the morning of their interview. He also divulged that Garner and their children are going to visit him when he's filming Justice League in Europe. Much of the Times interview focuses on Affleck's role as Batman in the upcoming Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Garner and Affleck announced their plans to divorce in June 2015.
In talking about their marriage to Vanity Fair, Garner called Affleck the "love of [her] life." She also had a wonderful response to Affleck's embarrassing back tattoo: "You know what we would say in my hometown about that? 'Bless his heart.' A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario?... I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes."
While the Times story references Affleck's "questionable tattoos" and describes "his forearms bulging through T-shirt sleeves to reveal hints of red-and-yellow tattoo ink on one biceps," Affleck himself offered no explanation for that phoenix.
Advertisement