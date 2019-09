Kim Kardashian is taking a walk down her virtual memory lane. In a post on her site , she's examining her own old tweets from 2009, when she started her twitter account.The reality star's archives hold awkward family jokes, questions about web jargon, and even a #FollowFriday request for her little sis Kendall Jenner. If nothing else, these tweets basically prove that, for at least a moment in time, 2009 Kim was trying to figure out "twitterville" just as awkwardly as the rest of us.Observe: Advice from your 2009 life coach, Kim K.