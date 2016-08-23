Kim Kardashian is taking a walk down her virtual memory lane. In a post on her site, she's examining her own old tweets from 2009, when she started her twitter account.
The reality star's archives hold awkward family jokes, questions about web jargon, and even a #FollowFriday request for her little sis Kendall Jenner. If nothing else, these tweets basically prove that, for at least a moment in time, 2009 Kim was trying to figure out "twitterville" just as awkwardly as the rest of us.
Observe: Advice from your 2009 life coach, Kim K.
The reality star's archives hold awkward family jokes, questions about web jargon, and even a #FollowFriday request for her little sis Kendall Jenner. If nothing else, these tweets basically prove that, for at least a moment in time, 2009 Kim was trying to figure out "twitterville" just as awkwardly as the rest of us.
Observe: Advice from your 2009 life coach, Kim K.
Despite the success of her own show, 2009 Kim was still interested in running into other reality TV personalities. First on her list? Atlanta's Real Housewives. It's good to know that even in 2009 Kim recognized Nene and company were very fabulous.
Advertisement
More from Kim's hilarious digital footprint: In 2009, Kim's sixth sense was an ability to sniff out cavities. According to her Harper's Bazaar interview with Kanye, the talent is still in tact.
Kim also gave her followers a look into her 2009 TV diet. Could her love of crime dramas have foreshadowed the way she brought Taylor Swift to justice?
Advertisement