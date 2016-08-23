This Email Hack Will Save You So Much Time



Respondable uses machine learning to determine how likely your email is to be read. The tool assesses the success of your email based on some predetermined factors. For example, research has shown that messages are more likely to get a response if they fall between 50 and 125 words. If you write a message that's shorter or longer than that, Respondable will tell you, so you can make a change if necessary.



This is not only ideal for when you need a coworker to get back to you immediately, but also if you're applying for a job and want to increase your chances of getting a response.



Respondable's basic assessment tools — subject length, word count, question count, and reading level — are free, but you can subscribe to a monthly plan for access to advanced features that include positivity, politeness, and subjectivity measurements.



If a big part of your job is sending emails, this could be the tool you've been waiting for.

