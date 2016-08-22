This Is Jeffree Star's Most Revealing Instagram Post To Date (NSFW)

Jeffree Star and Kat Von D may not agree on a lot of things — but they both love to adorn their bodies with tattoos. Star took to Instagram this week to reveal just how much ink he's acquired over the years, and his body art is seriously impressive.
While in Bora Bora, Star posted a nude photo of himself wading into crystal-clear water, exposing an equally crystal-clear view of his back tattoos, which run almost uninterrupted from his ankles to his neck. The majority of the designs are black-ink portraits (we count at least a dozen), broken up with the occasional bit of script work. Aren’t you just dying to know who each represents and why? We are, too. Jeffree: If you can hear us, please post a video that fully breaks it all down.
“Soaking in the earth's beauty. 💦#borabora #jeffreestar,” Star captioned the post. And while the tropical landscape is spectacular, somehow it’s seriously overshadowed by Star’s own body of work.
