Why The Kardashians Could Be In Legal Trouble

Controversy surrounding the Kardashian-Jenner family's many social media accounts is nothing new — they've been accused of everything, from cultural appropriation to inappropriate nudity. Now a nonprofit organization is claiming their Instagram feeds could actually be full of illegal, unlabeled ads.
Truth in Advertising Inc. is alleging the Kardashians, as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner, haven't always disclosed when their selfies with a certain product have been paid for by those brands.
According to Page Six, Truth in Advertising sent Kris Jenner a letter stating, "We have found that members of the Kardashian/Jenner family are engaged in deceptive marketing campaigns.” The letter goes on to lay out more than 20 companies the group believes have compensated them for social media posts that were clearly not marked as paid promotion.
The organization also informed Kris that they would take their allegations to the Federal Trade Commission on August 24 if the family doesn't “correct,” the situation, likely meaning they would take down the posts in question.
Instagram influencers can make a sizable income from promoting certain products — DIY blogger Sam Ushiro charges up to $2,000 for a sponsored post on her feed. The problem with the Kardashians' photos, is whether they're actually being paid for. But that might be changing in the wake of these allegations. Yesterday, The Fashion Law also posted a screenshot of a Kim Kardashian Instagram post which included her praising SugarBearHair gummy vitamins. A new hashtag has been added since the screenshot was taken in June —"#ad."
