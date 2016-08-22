Watch Oscar Winners Read Britney Spears' Song Lyrics

The closest Britney Spears has come to winning an Oscar is starring in 2002's Crossroads. That doesn't mean the Academy doesn't love her anyway.
Oscar winners Jodie Foster and Halle Berry appear in new videos presented by W and AOL to celebrate Ms. Spears. Their challenge? To deliver dramatic interpretations of the pop star's most famous song lyrics. Who knew Agent Starling was such a fan?
Berry kicks things off with a dramatic, kind of seductive take on "Oops!...I Did It Again." Think her red outfit is a nod to Spears' latex catsuit from the video?
Foster and actress Priyanka Chopra then take turns adding some gravitas to "Toxic." While Foster goes the deadpan route, Chopra can't resist singing along and adding her own beat.
"Yay, the princess of pop!" the Quantico star gushes.
We're still holding out for Helen Mirren to give "Womanizer" some love, but this will do.
