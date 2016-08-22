Rihanna loves her own music. And she should — Anti is her strongest work to date. What makes us love it even more? Watching her appreciate every single song while she's performing it live on the Anti World Tour.
On Sunday night, Ri posted a video to Instagram of her performing her cover of Tame Impala's "Same Ol' Mistakes." The 28-year-old singer appeared as a headliner at the U.K.'s V Festival in Chelmsford and Stafford. Even though fans were peeved that she was late, they got a great show of Rihanna just being Rihanna.
On Sunday night, Ri posted a video to Instagram of her performing her cover of Tame Impala's "Same Ol' Mistakes." The 28-year-old singer appeared as a headliner at the U.K.'s V Festival in Chelmsford and Stafford. Even though fans were peeved that she was late, they got a great show of Rihanna just being Rihanna.
Let's break this down. First, we need to talk about that coat. It's full-on Cruella de Ville, Fenty style. And those glasses! The way she claps her hands and bounces her shoulders is basically how everyone vibes when "Kiss It Better" plays on the dance floor. It's only fitting that "Same Ol' Mistakes" is a song about doing exactly what you want, no matter what people around you say.
Advertisement