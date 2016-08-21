Coco Rocha Dancing With This Bride Is The Greatest

Here's a fun fact: Before Coco Rocha was a famous model, she was a dancer. Her speciality? Irish dance.
Yes, she was a pro at the kind of incredible footwork that you used to see in commercials for Riverdance. Rocha was so good at Irish dancing, in fact, she was asked to dance down the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier in 2007. Vogue even called it "The Coco Moment."
It's been almost 10 years since that very moment — but Rocha can still slay.
The model posted a video to Instagram from a friend's wedding in Vancouver, BC. In it, Rocha — along with her pals and the bride — break into some impressive choreography.
"How former Irish dancers do weddings," Rocha wrote in the caption, along with a few dancing-girl emoji.
Of course, like any good friend, Rocha let the bride take center stage and shine with a solo. But she hops right back in to continue dancing.
Does anyone else want to incorporate Irish dance into their wedding ceremony now?
