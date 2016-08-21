As if we didn't already assume Joshua Jackson lives his life just like Pacey, things just took a seriously Dawson's Creek-esque turn. Just a month after he and Diane Kruger announced the end of their decade-long relationship, photos show the two reunited.
According to Us Weekly, the pair was photographed strolling around Los Angeles last week, buying wine together. It was the first time they'd been seen together publicly since they announced their split on July 18. Kruger had been across the globe in Sri Lanka filming a new movie. Then, on Friday, Jackson was photographed giving her quite the intimate goodbye embrace when he dropped her off at the airport.
A source told Us that they're just friends. Which, fine, they're probably not defining it as a reunion if she's going away for work again.
If you're looking to her always-compelling Instagram account for clues, you could go either way. There's this cartoon posted on Friday, in which one character asks another, "Why are you so happy?" His answer is, "I have no idea!" That seems positive.
Or there's this other photo, posted after she left Los Angeles, which seems like the wistful thoughts of someone happy to be traveling away from her problems. She captioned it, "Take me to a place where I don't know anybody."
