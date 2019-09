As if we didn't already assume Joshua Jackson lives his life just like Pacey, things just took a seriously Dawson's Creek-esque turn. Just a month after he and Diane Kruger announced the end of their decade-long relationship, photos show the two reunited.According to Us Weekly , the pair was photographed strolling around Los Angeles last week, buying wine together. It was the first time they'd been seen together publicly since they announced their split on July 18. Kruger had been across the globe in Sri Lanka filming a new movie. Then, on Friday, Jackson was photographed giving her quite the intimate goodbye embrace when he dropped her off at the airport.A source told Us that they're just friends. Which, fine, they're probably not defining it as a reunion if she's going away for work again.