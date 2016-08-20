Are Kylie Jenner & Ariel Winter Twinning On Instagram?

Do our eyes deceive us, or are Kylie Jenner and Ariel Winter twinning on Instagram? It's one of those things we never thought about, but once we saw it (h/t to E! for pointing this one out), we'll never be able to unsee it. It appears that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and the middle child on Modern Family are twinning it up on Instagram.
Winter posted this au naturel shot that caught our eye...
...because it has more than a passing resemblance to an Insta Jenner posted this week.
We're not sure if these two have met each other. It would be great if they did, though, so we can verify they're two different people. Also, we'd love to see a selfie together.
